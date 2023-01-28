Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,799 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.