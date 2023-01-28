Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Director Klaus M. Zeitler Sells 126,800 Shares

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at C$176,191.47.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WRN traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$2.45. 114,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,744. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Read More

