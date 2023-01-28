Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.38 and last traded at $108.38. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Wendel from €107.50 ($116.85) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Wendel alerts:

Wendel Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38.

About Wendel

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.