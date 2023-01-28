Wells Fargo & Company Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $125.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.50.

GATX opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.07. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

