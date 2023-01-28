Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Shares Up 29.6%

Shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) shot up 29.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 90,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 14,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Wejo Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wejo Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Wejo Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,674,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 379,261 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Wejo Group by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in Wejo Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,866,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

