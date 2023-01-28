Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
NYSE WBS opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.