Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.