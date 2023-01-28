Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.67.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.52. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

