Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.97. 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Waterloo Brewing Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$142.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.73.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.