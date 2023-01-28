Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

