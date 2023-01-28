Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WPCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 3,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCA. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

