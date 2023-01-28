Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 76,468 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 76,468 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 4,857,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,072. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.