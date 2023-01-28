Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 48,777 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in STERIS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

NYSE STE opened at $206.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.08. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

