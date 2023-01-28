Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after buying an additional 476,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $494,315,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,515,000 after buying an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,457,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.11. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

