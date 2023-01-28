Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $62,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 2,187,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

