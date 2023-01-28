Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

