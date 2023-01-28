Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,941 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 1,107,401 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $30.69 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGML. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

