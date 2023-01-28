Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 54,381 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 187.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

