Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after buying an additional 475,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after buying an additional 954,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SQM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.