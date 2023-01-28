Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $625,756.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.30. 5,639,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,131. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

