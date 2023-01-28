Walken Price Reaches $0.0476 (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Walken has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

