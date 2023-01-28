Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WCH. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.5 %

WCH stock opened at €135.40 ($147.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($203.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €124.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €128.02.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

