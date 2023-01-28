Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,650,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 24,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Vroom has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

