VRES Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,112.22 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. VRES has a market capitalization of $144.51 million and approximately $3,112.22 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.05521206 USD and is up 10.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,065.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

