Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

VOYA opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

