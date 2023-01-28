voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VJET shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VJET traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,201. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in voxeljet stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.75% of voxeljet as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

