Vow (VOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $127.71 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Vow has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $127.71 million and approximately $320,468.91 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

