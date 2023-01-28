Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

