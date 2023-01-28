Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vista Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,390. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $43,555.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $75,141. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,687,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

