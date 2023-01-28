Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the credit-card processor on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,132,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $556,462,000 after buying an additional 307,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 72.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,261,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,736,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $539,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170,765 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,693,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 143.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 228,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 134,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.