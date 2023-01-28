Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

