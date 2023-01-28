Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $5.26 on Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Venus has a total market cap of $76.80 million and $2.66 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00022955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00396923 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.81 or 0.27896534 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00592018 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,598,726 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

