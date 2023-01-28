Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.16 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00399612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.55 or 0.28049851 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00587289 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02183212 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.