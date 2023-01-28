Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Tops $104.16 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.16 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00401986 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.17 or 0.28216490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00589721 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02183212 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

