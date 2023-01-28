Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.
In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. 942,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
