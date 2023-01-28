Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bfsg LLC’s Largest Position

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average of $196.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

