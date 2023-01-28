Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $372.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.