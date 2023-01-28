Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the December 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,891,000 after buying an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,283,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $80.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

