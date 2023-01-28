Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

