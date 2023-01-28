Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,128,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 213,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
