Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,128,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 213,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.