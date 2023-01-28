Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $245.26 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.