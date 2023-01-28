V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

