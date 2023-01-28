V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,649,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 542,325 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,563,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,430,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,789 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FV opened at $48.61 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

