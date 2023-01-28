V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,976,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Cameco Stock Up 2.4 %

Cameco stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.