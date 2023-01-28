V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.