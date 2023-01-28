UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

