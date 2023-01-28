USDD Achieves Market Cap of $718.62 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, USDD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004306 BTC on major exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $718.62 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

