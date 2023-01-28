USD Coin One Day Volume Reaches $2.98 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.09 billion and $2.98 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00399599 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.37 or 0.28047305 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00589036 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,096,510,703 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
