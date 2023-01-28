USD Coin One Day Volume Reaches $2.98 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.09 billion and $2.98 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,096,510,703 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Who Created USDC?The cryptocurrency is an open-source project that anyone can view and contribute to and is managed by the Centre consortium, which was co-founded by fintech firm Circle and Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.Accounting firm Grant Thornton oversees the segregated accounts with regulated U.S. financial institutions that hold the cryptocurrency’s reserves, held in dollars and dollar-denominated assets. In USDC’s case, these dollar-denominated assets are short-term U.S. Treasury securities.How Does USDC Remain at $1!?Because USDC is a fully collateralized stablecoin backed by dollar-denominated assets and allows token holders to redeem USDC tokens for dollars, it can almost be seen as a digital version of the U.S. dollar.Investors can initiate a transaction to buy USDC using fiat currency, with the fiat currency they send over being deposited at a U.S. financial institution while USDC tokens in the same nominal value are minted. If the USDC is redeemed for the fiat currency, the tokens are burned and the dollars are transferred to investors’ bank accounts, according to USDC’s whitepaper. What is USDC Used For?USDC is a widely used stablecoin being adopted throughout the cryptocurrency market as it competes with the leading stablecoin USDT. Some of the cryptocurrency’s use cases include:Hedging against volatilityStable price-peggingRemittancesCrowdfundingPayments for products and servicesLending, borrowing, and other financial servicesBecause USDC is a blockchain-based digital currency, it doesn’t require a bank account, users don’t need to be in a specific location or have an account with a specific institution to use it. Moreover, it isn’t restricted by banking hours or borders.The cryptocurrency is available on a number of blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, BNB Chain, Polygon Avalanche, Cronos, Solana, Stellar, and TRON. It’s widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

