UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 671,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 194,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

