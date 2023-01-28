UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Tops $3.57 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $2.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00016274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017036 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.61884941 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,830,176.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.