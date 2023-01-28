Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.03.

NYSE U opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

